Ivanka Trump sports $1,700 dress from Meghan Markle's favored designer

Ivanka Trump and Meghan Markle may lead vastly different lives, but one thread that ties them together is their style choices.

On Wednesday, the senior presidential adviser arrived at Peru’s Lima Stock Exchange in a $1,700 navy Altuzarra shirtdress with a yellow floral print and long sleeves, AOL reported.

Pairing the look with matching navy ankle strap pumps and straight tresses, Trump spent her time meeting with female business leaders, as she visits the country to attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in the Peruvian capital.

White-hot American label Altuzarra is also a go-to brand for Markle, as the princess-to-be stepped out on March 9 carrying a navy top-handle saddle bag from the rising designer. Weeks later, the bag has unsurprisingly sold out, Popsugar is reporting, but fans may still be able to get their hands on an Altuzarra crossbody previously favored by Markle, Vogue reports.

As noted by Business Insider, both Trump and Markle sport fast-fashion brands and fancy labels, striving for “a balance between being on the cutting edge of trends and timeless looks.”

Both devoting much of their time to public appearances and official engagements, the similarities between their elegant fashion choices get even closer — even if not always in the bright side of news.

In September, Trump was accused by Aquazarra of stealing a sandal design of the same shoe label that the former actress sported at Kensington Palace to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Trump also wore the same black and white Carolina Herrera ball gown to a March event in Washington, D.C. that Markle donned for her October 2017 Vanity Fair cover, in which she announced that she and the fifth-in-line to the throne were “in love.”

Looks like it really is a small (style) world, after all.

