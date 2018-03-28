Dunkin' Donuts launches its first-ever running shoe

America runs on Dunkin’ — but now we can also run in them. The Boston-based doughnut and coffee chain is teaming up with another Boston-based brand for some pretty sweet kicks. Dunkin’ Donuts and shoe company Saucony have launched limited-edition footwear.

The Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 is the first-ever footwear collaboration between Saucony, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, and the doughnut super-chain. This limited-edition shoe is a Dunkin’-fied version of Saucony’s Kinvara 9, the running shoe named “Editor’s Choice” by Runner’s World for 2018.

The colorful shoe features a strawberry-frosted doughnut on the shoe’s heel, surrounded by orange, magenta, and brown sprinkles — a nod to Dunkin’s signature color palette. The shoe’s tongue features Dunkin’s logo and the center heel displays the brand’s tagline, “America Runs on Dunkin’.”

“We’ve been keeping America running on Dunkin’ for decades and we’re thrilled to partner with Saucony to literally keep Bostonians running this marathon season,” Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands said in a press release. “We’re always looking for new ways for our guests to experience and enjoy Dunkin’ Donuts and the Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 is yet another way they can do so.”

The shoes are currently available for pre-order at saucony.com and will be available at all Marathon Sports locations beginning April 3. Once you’ve laced up your brand-new kicks, run out and grab some of the best doughnuts in your state.