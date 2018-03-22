Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding invitations mailed, details unveiled

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
To become a fully-fledged member of the church of England, Meghan Markle was reportedly baptized and confirmed in a secret ceremony at St James's Palace in London. Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is set to take place on May 19. Video

Meghan Markle gets baptized and confirmed in secret ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding invitations have been mailed to some 600 lucky guests to celebrate the big day. 

Kensington Palace unveiled on Thursday a sample of the couple’s invitations, which were sent “in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales" for the May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle.

Invitations for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor Castle in May, are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London, March 22, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters - RC186CF7D7B0

The wedding invitations were sent to some 600 guests for the May 19 ceremony.  (Reuters)

Along with the 600 people invited to the service, another 200 close friends received an invitation to an after-party at Frogmore House.

“Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen,” the palace stated. “Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL WEDDING: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The invitations were created by Barnard and Westwood, a printing company that has worked with the royal family since 1985. The invitations featured letters in black ink with the Prince Charles’ Three-Feathered Badge printed in gold on the top. The invitations were burnished, gilded on the edges and completed with a gold border.

“Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude,” the palace tweeted.

A photo of the invitations shows the message to guests: "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T. requests the pleasure of the company of [guests] at the marriage of his royal highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at 12 noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle.”

Invitations for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor Castle in May, are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London, March 22, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters - RC1781405F80

The wedding invitation was designed by Barnard & Westwood.  (Reuters)

MEGHAN MARKLE TO BE MADE INTO A MADAME TUSSAUDS' WAX FIGURE

It’s unclear yet who made it on the official guest list.

On Feb. 27, Spice Girls member Mel B said on the talk show "The Real" that she will attend the couple's nuptials — and revealed that her fellow bandmates were invited, too. The singer didn't confirm if the pop group would perform at the wedding reception.

The dress code for the wedding is uniform, morning coat or lounge suit, and day dress with hat.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool - RC1F0D82E970

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy planning their wedding since they announced their engagement in last year.  (Reuters)

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY REVEAL UNIQUE WEDDING CAKE PICK

Harry and Meghan have been revealing details about the royal wedding in the months since announcing their engagement last November. 

Though only 600 people were invited to the service and lunchtime reception, the couple will be opening the grounds of Windsor Castle to 2,640 people — and 1,200 of those will be members of the public. Another 200 people will represent charities and other organizations Meghan and Harry support.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam