Women are marrying trees to help save them

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Women in Mexico are getting hitched to trees as a way to call attention to illegal logging that is devastating their state of Oaxaca.

Women in Mexico are getting hitched to trees as a way to call attention to illegal logging that is devastating their state of Oaxaca.  (PATRICIA CASTELLANOS/AFP/Getty Images)

Women in Mexico are going out on a limb to help save the forest.

A group of female activists in Oaxaca, Mexico, held a mass marriage ceremony where they each wed their own splintery groom to draw attention to illegal logging – a serious and devastating problem in the country.

Around a third of Mexico’s land is covered by forest. Oaxaca is one of five states hit hardest by deforestation, mostly caused by criminal groups, Metro reports.

The women are trying to take a stand against the practice and are hoping the mass marriage will get people more involved with saving the woodlands.

“Marrying a tree is a way of protesting, to say that we need to stop exterminating Mother Earth every day, every minute, every second,” Dolores Leycigi said, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Women throw a bouquet of flowers during a wedding between people and trees to raise awareness and respect to trees and to stop illegal logging in San Jacinto Amilpas, Oaxaca state, Mexico February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES - RC1BF6435830

The ceremonies -- which are not legally binding -- were started as a way to give thanks to Mother Earth.  (Reuters)

Though the ceremonies conducted during the “Marry a Tree” event are not legally binding, as trees cannot consent to marriage, the union is still a serious commitment to some.

“I thought it was very interesting that we have a commitment, not only with this tree, but with all of nature,” Leycigi said. “I thought about how much we’ve already damaged nature, so I decided to come and get married.”

The tree marrying ritual began by an organization, Bedani, as a way to give thanks to Mother Earth for what is provided. The ceremony then turned into a symbolic wedding influenced by Incan customs.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.