Couple gets married at Whole Foods

For their wedding, a Chapel Hill, NC, couple wanted to pick a place that held a personal connection to both of them. So, naturally, they went with Whole Foods.

The plan hatched because Ross Aronson and bride Jaqueline Troutmant said they solidified their relationship during trips to and from the upscale supermarket in New York City. Ross, who enjoys cooking gourmet food, told Today Food that the two would often stroll up and down the aisles looking for ingredients.

Ross even popped the question in Whole Foods when the couple moved to Chapel Hill, with the help of curated food sample stations set up throughout the store.

“It was more charming and heart-meltingly romantic than I ever could have imagined,” Jacqueline posted on Facebook in her wedding announcement.

Hosting their wedding at Whole Foods was at first a joke, but the pair soon realized it was right for them.

“We loved the idea of having an important life milestone happen in a place we constantly go,” Jacqueline told TODAY Food. “We know we will be back time and time again, and regardless of the occasion that brings us there, it has no choice but to be special. It will always remind us of an incredible day and significant moment when we made our lifelong commitment to one another.”

The Saturday ceremony was held in the floral department of the grocery store and followed by a reception in the store’s café area.

Wedding guests dined on food catered by Ross – and made with Whole Foods ingredients – before traveling to the couple’s home for an intimate dinner, Today Food reported.

According to Whole Foods Market officials, ABC 11 reported, the store was excited to work with the couple to help make their special wedding day happen.