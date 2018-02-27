Pink eyeshadow: How to rock the trend

Bright pink was everywhere at New York Fashion Week, including on models’ eyes.

At Anna Sui, makeup artist Pat McGrath used her new Mothership eyeshadow palette in “La Vie en Rose” (available for pre-order, $55 at Pat McGrath) to create a feather-like, pink-and-purple look. For Christian Siriano’s 10th anniversary show, e.l.f.’s Polly Osmond coated lids in hot pink. And at Jeremy Scott, MAC makeup artist Kabuki created a futuristic, geometric cat eye in a variety of colors, including dusty pink.

'CINDERELLA WEIGHT’ IS A DANGEROUS VIRAL DIET GOAL, EXPERTS WARN

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who’s painted rosy lids on Joan Smalls, Priyanka Chopra, Allison Williams and more, says the daring color isn’t hard to rock in real life — as long as you follow a few rules.

“When you’re choosing to do a pink shadow, you should choose a vibrant pink that actually shows,” says Ta. “When you choose something too subtle, it can make your eyes look a little sick.”

MISSGUIDED PRAISED FOR MANNEQUINS WITH STRETCH MARKS, VITILIGO AND FRECKLES

Opt for fuchsia over pale pink, and reach for a shadow that’s pigmented and a little creamy. Ta uses a range of colors in the Morphe 35B color burst eyeshadow palette ($23 at Morphe Brushes), and artists at fashion shows used everything from loose powder to liquid lipstick (e.l.f. x Christian Siriano liquid matte lipstick in electric fuchsia, $6 at Elf Cosmetics for a stay-put finish.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Don’t want to go too bold? Keep the color concentrated in one spot, rather than blending it like an allover, smoky-eye style.

“Just put it in the outer crease, or put it on the lash line,” says Ta. Finish with a rosy blush and a lip color with pink undertones to keep the look cohesive.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.