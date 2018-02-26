Expand / Collapse search
Drones replace models at Milan Fashion Week

By David K. Li | New York Post
Dolce & Gabbana swapped models for drones, which flew its high-end purses down the long stage.

Dolce & Gabbana swapped models for drones, which flew its high-end purses down the long stage.  (Reuters)

It’s out with catwalks and in with runways.

Humans weren’t totally out of fashion, as men and women strolled nearby in white lab coats to control the mechanical “models.’’

Drones carry handbags as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

To pull off the high-flying fashion show, organizers had to make sure every phone in the room had its WiFi turned off.  (AP)

The drones bobbed up and down to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars.”

To pull off the high-flying fashion show, organizers had to make sure every phone in the room had its WiFi turned off, so drones could stay in contact with their human navigators.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.