'Bachelor' contestant Krystal Nielson shocks with profane digs in unseen footage

All of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s women returned for the annual "Women Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor," but former flame Krystal Nielson stood out among the booted "Bachelor" crowd after unseen footage that revealed the contestant's NSFW tirade.

During the "Women Tell All" special, which aired Sunday, a clip was shown of the Nielson's previously unseen outburst in her hotel room following a bowling group date. Despite the fact that her team won the group date challenge, she was still holding on to some bottled up frustration.

In the unseen video, Nielson is filmed in the bathroom and can be heard calling Luyendyk a "needle d--k" and calling the women the "c---s," according to People.

“Did I mention my life is amazing and awesome? And it’s all on hold for what? Some needle d--k? I’m sorry, I date men. Not little fancy-pants.”

After shocking the "Tell All" audience with her comments, Krystal attempted to defend her actions after the taping.

"It was when I was really upset," she insisted.

Krystal told E! News of the footage, "I was really f---ing pissed with the whole process. I felt like my teammates and I were very disrespected. And what you hear me saying, it wasn't me, it was my teammates and I."

But fellow "Bachelor" contestant Caroline Lunny was not falling for Nielson's apology.

“I was right [about you] the whole damn time. You are so mean,” Lunny said to Nielson during the show. “You called these women c---s. How dare you use that word about these people? Because I love and respect all of these women, and that is a disgusting word.”

And Lunny wasn't the only one to call out the fitness trainer.

Several of the women chimed in, calling her everything from “fake” to a “sociopathic.” Even Luyendyk added that he did not regret the way he sent Nielson home despite the fact that she thought their goodbye was "cold."

The controversial contestant didn't apologize for her behavior throughout the season, but she did admit that there were things she would have changed.

"Are there things I wish I could do a little differently? Of course," Nielson said. "Of course, I never want to hurt someone. I never ever had that M.O."