Kylie Jenner releasing makeup collection 'inspired' by three-week old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is barely three weeks old, but the 20-year-old reality star is already claiming that her newborn has "inspired" an entire makeup line.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner announced the new Weather Collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line, which features such eyeshadow palettes dubbed "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm."

"I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it. So I'll do my best to try to show you guys all the fun details,” the 20-year-old mogul said in an Instagram story on Thursday, Allure reports.

BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS MIGHT BE A WASTE OF MONEY, ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH

That same day, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “Life of Kylie” star teased images of the “Weather Collection” products — said to be inspired by "my Stormi" — via Twitter and Instagram. The set is scheduled to drop on Feb. 28.

In addition to the "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm" palettes, fans can expect metallic eyeshadows, matte lipstick and lightning-bolt adorned packaging from Jenner’s latest galactic-centric rollout. Products also include glittery cream shadows with names like Superstar, Twinkle Twinkle and Violet Moon, along with lipsticks like the pitch-black Nightfall, nude Cosmic, and rosey Nova.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

'SNAPCHAT DYSMORPHIA' CAUSING YOUNG PEOPLE TO SEEK PLASTIC SURGERY

Jenner originally announced she had given birth to a daughter on Feb. 4, just three days after the baby was born. A subsequent photo of Stormi shared to Instagram on Feb. 6 later became the most-liked photo in the platform's history, garnering more than 17 million "likes" to date.

Jenner also made headlines earlier this week, when it was reported that Snapchat stock lost $1.3 billion after Jenner tweeted that she no longer uses the app.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Since launching the Kylie Cosmetics line in November 2015, Jenner’s makeup products have repeatedly sold out online and in stores. If demand for her products continues at this rate, Jenner is projected to be a billionaire by age 25, CNBC reported.