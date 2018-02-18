Florida school shooting prompts bulletproof backpack sales to rise

Parents terrified by the deadly school shooting in South Florida are spending big bucks on bulletproof backpacks for their kids, according to reports.

Massachusetts-based Bullet Blocker — which sells the fortified bags for between $200 to $500 — has seen a 30 percent surge in sales since Wednesday’s massacre in Parkland, according to TMZ.

The company sold 500 of the backpacks on Thursday alone, owner Joe Curran told the news outlet, adding that the majority were headed to Florida.

The backpacks, which weigh about 4 1/2 pounds, are lined with Kevlar, a fiber used in bulletproof vests that are used by law enforcement.

Bullet Blocker describes Curran on its website as “a real-life father who wanted to do all that he could to protect his two school-aged children after witnessing the horror of the Virginia Tech massacre.”

The former US Army Ranger, sheriff’s deputy and firearms instructor invented “My Child’s Pack,” the first bulletproof backpack designed for students, according to the company.

One of the backpacks listed on the site is the $330 BulletBlocker NIJ IIIA, which is available in three colors and contains an anti-ballistic panel weighing about 20 ounces.

Bullet Blocker says it’s capable of stopping .357 and .44 Magnum rounds, 9 mm bullets and .45-caliber hollow-point ammo and more.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.