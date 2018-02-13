The states that spend the most on engagement rings

Love is in the air, and thousands of couples across the country will make their plans to wed official on Valentine’s Day. Though their exciting intentions are one and the same, there is apparently vast disparity in how much people spend on engagement rings, state by state.

According to The Knot's 2017 Real Weddings Study, Americans drop $6,351 on average for the special sparkler. Online diamond retailer Ritani dove deeper to investigate the average price paid for an engagement ring last year in each state.

California, North Carolina and Wisconsin spent the most for that all-important piece when popping the question, the retailer found, explaining that the "four Cs” ─ cut, carat, color and clarity ─ are essential in grading and pricing a diamond.

New Hampshire, Vermont and Utah were the states that spent the least, according to Ritani.

Nevertheless, jewelry expert Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth told Fox News that the price tag for a ring is the most minor of details on the big day.

“Regardless of whatever a ring costs, it’s really about what it represents for the couple, signifying a really important personal step in their life, it’s really the most important thing,” Money said.

From biggest to slimmest spenders, check out how much each state spends on average on the all-important piece.



California: $10,241

North Carolina: $9,225

Wisconsin: $8,766

Washington, DC: $8,695

South Carolina: $8,599

Massachusetts: $8,426

Delaware: $8,403

Texas: $8,194

Iowa: $8,150

Illinois: $8,138

New York: $8,092

Florida: $8,022

Michigan: $7,817

Connecticut: $7,810

Indiana: $7,558

Alabama: $7,521

Hawaii: $7,491

Montana: $7,471

Missouri: $7,467

Washington: $7,160

Wyoming: $7,154

Georgia: $7,059

Arkansas: $6,971

New Jersey: $6,969

Maine: $6,813

Idaho: $6,790

Oregon: $6,664

Pennsylvania: $6,627

Oklahoma: $6,584

Ohio: $6,454

Alaska: $6,414

Virginia: $6,329

Kansas: $6,318

Arizona: $6,310

Colorado: $6,310

Louisiana: $6,294

Tennessee: $6,116

Rhode Island: $6,109

Maryland: $5,972

Nebraska: $5,818

Minnesota: $5,630

North Dakota: $5,436

Kentucky: $5,170

New Mexico: $5,089

Nevada: $4,944

South Dakota: $4,832

Mississippi: $4,772

West Virginia: $4,352

New Hampshire: $4,053

Vermont: $3,941

Utah: $3,518