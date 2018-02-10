Best 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony parade looks

Of the 2,952 athletes representing 92 nations competing in South Korea, ten outfits particularly deserve a gold medal.

Janine Puhak

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

Tonga Pita Taufatofua and his oiled, muscled abs have gone viral again, as he carried the flag of Tonga for the 2018 Games. (AP) tonga

Nigeria Ngozi Onwumere of Nigeria leads the team, outfitted in crisp white and green looks in homage to the national flag. (Reuters) nigeria

Mexico German Madrazo of Mexico appeared to be having fun as he lead Team Mexico, sporting a traditional sombrero, embroidered blazer and trousers. The other athletes looked sleek in all-black looks. (Reuters) mexico

United States Team USA arrived in red, white and blue outwear by longtime Olympic outfitter Ralph Lauren, memorably paired with cowboy-like fringe gloves. (AP) united-states

Bermuda Tucker Murphy of Bermuda and teammates fittingly rocked Bermuda shorts with red Bermuda shorts with navy blazers, scarlet scarves and black knee socks. Performers wearing white tiger hats in a nod to 2018 Winter Olympic mascot Soohorang won applause, too.

(Reuters) bermuda

South Korea The flag of South Korea is paraded in.

(Reuters) south-korea

Kazakhstan Abzal Azhgaliyev leads Team Kazakhstan in a cozy fur hat and traditional all-white embroidered ensemble.

(AP) kazakhstan

Finland Athletes representing Team Finland wore festive cerulean, white and orange patterned parkas and pants.

(AP) finland

Olympic flag bearers The official Olympic flag made its way through the parade, carried by a team of eight. (AP) olympic-flag-bearers