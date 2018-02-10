Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Style + Beauty

Best 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony parade looks
Of the 2,952 athletes representing 92 nations competing in South Korea, ten outfits particularly deserve a gold medal.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Tonga

Pita Taufatofua and his oiled, muscled abs have gone viral again, as he carried the flag of Tonga for the 2018 Games.
(AP)

Nigeria

Ngozi Onwumere of Nigeria leads the team, outfitted in crisp white and green looks in homage to the national flag.
(Reuters)

Mexico

German Madrazo of Mexico appeared to be having fun as he lead Team Mexico, sporting a traditional sombrero, embroidered blazer and trousers. The other athletes looked sleek in all-black looks.
(Reuters)

United States

Team USA arrived in red, white and blue outwear by longtime Olympic outfitter Ralph Lauren, memorably paired with cowboy-like fringe gloves.
(AP)

Bermuda

Tucker Murphy of Bermuda and teammates fittingly rocked Bermuda shorts with red Bermuda shorts with navy blazers, scarlet scarves and black knee socks.

Performers wearing white tiger hats in a nod to 2018 Winter Olympic mascot Soohorang won applause, too.

(Reuters)

South Korea

The flag of South Korea is paraded in.
(Reuters)

Kazakhstan

Abzal Azhgaliyev leads Team Kazakhstan in a cozy fur hat and traditional all-white embroidered ensemble.
 
(AP)

Finland

Athletes representing Team Finland wore festive cerulean, white and orange patterned parkas and pants.
(AP)

Olympic flag bearers

The official Olympic flag made its way through the parade, carried by a team of eight. 
(AP)

Team name bearers

Last but certainly not least, team name bearers for all 92 nations looked elegant in pale, glittering attire, giving off serious “Frozen” vibes with earmuffs and icy headpieces.
(AP)

Best 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony parade looks

Of the 2,952 athletes representing 92 nations competing in South Korea, ten outfits particularly deserve a gold medal.

More From Our Sponsors