Balenciaga's $850 platform Crocs sell out within hours of online debut

Crocs — the unisex, foam staple favored by grandmothers around the globe — are officially the hottest shoe of the season.

Last fall, Balenciaga debuted platform Crocs on its runway. The rubber clogs, which retail for $850, finally became available for preorder on Barney’s website last week — and they sold out within hours.

The controversial shoes have 4-inch platforms and kitschy pin embellishments.

This isn’t the first time fashion has flirted with the rubber clogs. Designer Christopher Kane showcased rock-emblazoned Crocs at his spring-summer 2017 show.

Based on how quickly the latest version sold out, Balenciaga’s version seems to have sealed the deal for fashion lovers.

Between these and dad sneakers, it’s looking like ugly footwear is here to stay.

