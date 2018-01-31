Expand / Collapse search
Style + Beauty

This tiny denim 'waist belt' costs $400

By Nicole Zane | New York Post
Less is more when it comes to the price tag on this tiny denim "waist belt."

Wacky denim is in right now and Unravel Project, the experimental streetwear label beloved by style heavy-hitters Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, has delivered a daring new take on the trend.

Introducing the jean “waist belt,” a k a the top sliver of your favorite baby blues with exposed pockets and frayed edges.

High-fashion e-tailers like Net-a-Porter and FWRD by Elyse Walker are selling this distressed waist-cincher for a cool $405. (Though if you’re choosing between splurging and paying rent, you could probably come close with a trusty pair of scissors and your boyfriend’s faded 501s.)

Unsure how to rock this ’90s-inspired grunge corset? Consult the source: Unravel Project hung them to nip slouchy, oversize pieces at their resort 2018 presentation. Jean-ius!

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.