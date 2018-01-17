Couple sues wedding program printer for homophobic pamphlets

On the eve of their September 2017 nuptials, Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg were appalled at what they found inside their box of wedding programs.

Instead of the cream, floral edged pamphlets they had ordered from major boutique printer Vistaprint, the couple found fiery anti-gay literature.

“Satan knows our flesh is weak. He preys upon our weaknesses to tempt us to sin. Satan can only influence us to want to sin. He cannot make us sin,” the homophobic pamphlets titled “Understanding Temptation: Fight the good fight of the faith" read. “Satan entices your flesh with evil desires.”

“At first we thought it was simply a mistake, and we had accidentally received someone else’s order. But once we saw the images and actually read a bit of the pamphlet, we quickly realized this wasn’t a simple or innocent error,” Heasley and Borg confirmed to Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Both of our initial reactions were ones of shock … utter shock. The wording and imagery was aggressive, threatening and deeply personally offensive.”

“This was by far the most direct, personal, and aggressive act of homophobia either of us has experienced to date,” the couple said of the shipment.

The newlyweds told the Daily News they spent weeks designing the programs and paid $79.49 for them.

Scrambling to order replacements ahead of their ceremony and reception for 100-plus guests, Heasley, 31, and Borg, 39, only recently took legal action against Vistaprint. On Jan. 16, the newlyweds filed a case in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, where the printer is based, further claiming emotional pain and breach of contract.

“The pain from those memories has not faded,” Heasley said, four months after an otherwise picture-perfect wedding day.

“We realized that whoever had sent this had our personal addresses,” he added. “We were getting married on a family farm in what we understand to be a fairly conservative and rural part of Pennsylvania. If ill-intentioned people decided to target our wedding and guests, we would have very few options to escape or seek shelter.”

The newlyweds have since hired representation from law firms in New York and Boston, seeking an award for damages and trial by jury, Yahoo reports.



“Our goal is to hold Vistaprint accountable for the harm they have caused, to give a voice to others who may have been similarly victimized, to help prevent this from happening to someone else, and to send a message that there will be consequences for acts of hate perpetrated against others," Heasley and Borg concluded via email.

Vistaprint did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.