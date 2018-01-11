Bride posts ad for wedding dress ‘worn once by mistake’

Here’s hoping that a once-worn wedding dress finds a happily ever after.

On Jan. 10, The Sun reported that a New Zealand woman put a strapless, ruffled, off-white wedding gown for up sale on Trade Me that was “worn once by mistake.”

“I would ideally like over $300 for this dress, as this would pay for over a year's gym membership for me to lose the kilos I put on from such a miserable marriage — either that or a decent night out on the wines,” she wrote of the gown. Noting that the dress “is in excellent condition — unlike my marriage,” the unidentified woman says the dress is more than “ready for a legit wedding after a practice run back in 2013.”

Not just good for nuptials, the cheeky seller adds, saying that the dress has versatile possibilities. “Also great evening wear if you enjoy a night out and want people to buy you drinks or would be an excellent outfit choice for house cleaning and dishes (if Disney role play is your thing),” she writes.

With bidding open until Jan. 16 and 32 offers on the dress, the highest bid on the initially ill-fated gown is $665. Interested buyers need not worry about it being inundated with any ill will, as the woman writes that she “personally hand-washed the bad luck” out of it.

That’s not all, either. The seller adds that she is “happy to also provide pictures of my shoes that I can chuck in for a good price,” as “those aren't needed anymore either because I walked away with the feet I was born with and will keep moving forward with those.”

Featuring faceless images of herself in the gown, the seller concludes that she’s got a whole knew look since splitting from the her former groom.

“Apologies for the photos [...] I have lost around 90kgs (200 pounds) of baggage,” she adds.