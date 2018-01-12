Nordstrom sent a dirty thong along with online order, woman claims

Most people would be happy to find a free, additional garment included with their online order, but probably not like this.

Earlier this week, Christine Evans, a nurse from New York, claims she found a used thong inside the pocket of a pair of jeans she ordered from Nordstrom.

“After, many years of loyalty to your company, I was appalled at the lack of customer service you gave me when I received a pair of Not Your Daughters Jeans with a DIRTY and WORN womens THONG in the front pocket,” wrote Evans in a series of tweets aimed at the retailer on Tuesday. She also included a photo of what appeared to be a worn pair of underwear.

“I called customer service [and] the response was not adequate with company standards and the customer service you pride yourself on,” she added.

Evans further claimed she was offered a replacement pair of jeans, but felt that Nordstrom’s offer wasn’t acceptable.

“I would imagine that a company such as this one could do more for a loyal, card-holding customer. As a nurse, the numerous amount of health hazards this issue presents is astounding,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet, according to The New York Post.

Evans’ message apparently got through to Nordstrom, too. On Friday morning, Evans tweeted that she had received a “sincere apology from Mr. Nordstrom himself,” and that the matter was “resolved.”

Evans’ original post also alerted Nordstrom to another underwear-related matter posted by a commenter, who claimed that she once found “dirty underwear” on a rack at the store and reported it to a manager, who allegedly did nothing about it.

A representative for Nordstrom was not immediately available to comment on Evans’ case.