‘Buttless jeans’ mocked after ASOS debut

Move over, thong jeans. A new pair of highly ridiculous pants has crept its way into the New Year.

Online retailer ASOS has recently started offering a pair of light wash, loose cut, and totally backless women's denim jeans from The Ragged Priest, held up on the front of the thighs with silver chains, reports Yahoo Lifestyle.

While the British brand’s risqué bottoms lack a traditionally essential element of pants, they’re priced at $125. Yahoo adds that the black underwear shown on the modelling the "buttless jeans" are not included in the purchase price.

Naturally, the Twitterverse reacted to the pants with strong emotion, mostly mocking the bizarre design.

With some users sounding off that the brand "honestly need[s] to just stop" and voicing their dissonance with ASOS' overall jeans department, The Sun went so far as to send out a (brave) model into the streets of London to test them.

The jeans, meanwhile, have disappeared from ASOS' website. It's unclear if ASOS plans to reintroduce them to its catalogue in the future.

Whether or not the idea crotchless jeans catches on in 2018, here’s hoping the fashion industry will stop flying by the seat of its pants in the New Year.

