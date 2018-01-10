Tiffany Trump debuts new hairstyle following salon appointment with Marla Maples

It’s a whole new year, and Tiffany Trump has a brand new look.

On Jan. 9, Trump's mother, Marla Maples, Instagrammed a photo of herself, Trump, and celebrity hairstylist Jose Eber at his Beverly Hills salon. The close-knit mother-daughter now have even more in common, as Trump’s long platinum tresses are now accented with bangs.

“Loved spending time in #La with my girl & dear friend #JoseEberThx for always making us feel beautiful … photo snapped in front of a painting of his best friend #ElizabethTaylor I gave him yrs ago,” Maples wrote. “I’ve loved Jose since watching him do #Farrah’s hair when I was a child In #Georgia.”

Though the Georgetown Law student has yet to share any more images of her new fringe to social media, it comes as no surprise that Trump has taken a risk with her golden tresses. The 24-year-old has experimented with everything from slick buns to headbands, loose waves and casual ponytails, according to her own Instagram uploads.

Fans applauded Trump's new “rock ‘n roll” look, calling the pair “beautiful” and “stunning.” “That is America's first daughter right there amen to that Marla,” one user wrote.

In recent weeks, Trump rang in 2018 at a Playboy party and celebrated Christmas at Mar-a-Lago with her family.

