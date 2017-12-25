Trump wishes the entire world a merry Christmas

President Trump on Monday tweeted out a short video of himself and first lady Melania Trump wishing people all over the world a merry Christmas.

"Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very merry Christmas," Trump says to start the video.

"At this time of year, we see the best of America, and the soul of the American people," Melania Trump adds.

Melania Trump added that Americans celebrate their blessings while "we pray for peace all over the world."