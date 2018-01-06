Wife convinces husband that $275 Ulta bill was for 'utilities'

For the health of a long term relationship, communication about finances is essential, making one woman’s justification of a particularly pricey makeup bill to her partner all the more comical.

On Jan. 1, Twitter user @trishaaaayyye shared an anecdote that sent the Twitterverse into hysterics:

“My dad is going through his bank statements and goes “what’s U-L-T-A? $275 ? Is that utilities?” And my mom goes “yeah I payed the bills “ and he said thank you,” she wrote in a post that soon went viral. “I AM SCREAMING” @trishaaaayyye added.

With 567,000 likes, 156,00 retweets and 1,100 comments soon pouring in, the funny tale certainly had the Twitterverse screaming, too.

Some shared similar stories of their mother's stealthy shopping habits, while others called her mom an inspiration. One savvy man chimed in, stating, "I know what Ulta is [but] it doesn't matter if my girl needs something from ulta she can get it. Others joked about the "unwinnable" logistics of separate bank accounts in a marriage.

For better or worse, hopefully the beauty raid was worth her while.

