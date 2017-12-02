The one thing Meghan Markle never travels without

Actress, activist and princess-to-be, the world cannot get enough of Meghan Markle’s style must-haves, a craze set to slow down no time soon ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. With much humanitarian and diplomatic travel in Markle’s future as she becomes a member of the royal family, there’s evidently one beauty item she won’t adventure without.

In a recently resurfaced interview with Allure, Markle said that she values her go-to travel product for its versatility.

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I'm traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” the former “Suits” star revealed in 2014.

“It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all. It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time," she said.



According to WebMD, the former lifestyle blogger is spot on. The outlet agrees that tea tree oil is beneficial for treating blemishes, insect bites, and cuts, as well as serving as an antiseptic to keep germs away. Small bottles of the affordable oil begin to retail on Amazon at $7.



“My mom was a travel agent, so off-the-beaten-path travel has always been a big part of my life,” Markle added in the interview, further stating that "my heart is in travel," too.



There's no doubt that there is much jetsetting ahead for Markle, as she weds the fifth-in-line to the British throne.

