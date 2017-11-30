Burger King launches Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos

The culinary dream team of Burger King and Cheetos is ready to dazzle fans once again with their latest creation. On Nov. 29, Burger King announced the arrival of “the next big portable snack mashup” with Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos, via press release.

The mozzarella stick-esque fusion features “creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” in deep-fried puff form and was invented in direct response to consumer demand, according to BK’s North America's president Alex Macedo.

“We accepted the dare to reinvent this favorite limited-time only menu item now covered with that crispy, spicy Flamin’ Hot CHEETOS flavor we can’t get enough of,” Macedo said in the statement.

Available for a limited time beginning Nov. 30 at select Burger King locations, the fiery twist isn’t an entirely original treat.

Burger King and Cheetos first joined forces in June 2016 to create the original Mac n' Cheetos, which hit the menus of the world’s second largest burger chain for a limited time. Then, in October 2017, cheese lovers everywhere rejoiced the news that Mac n’ Cheetos made their way to grocery store shelves.

Now, spicy cheese lovers will have their very own edition of the Mac n’ Cheetos with the Flamin’ Hot flavor, which will cost a cool $2.69 for an order of five pieces.

