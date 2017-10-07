Expand / Collapse search
Burger King item hits grocery stores

By Carolyn Menyes, The Daily Meal
Fans of one trendy menu offering won't need to head to the drive-thru for their fix.

The frozen aisle at your local grocery store just got dangerously cheesy.

Yes, you read that headline correctly: The limited-edition Burger King Mac n’ Cheetos that you crave year-round can now be cooked in the comforts of your own home.

Frito-Lay announced that it’s releasing two versions of the ultimate crave-worthy snack to retailers around the United States. In addition to the original Mac n’ Cheetos, there’s a new version of the product on shelves: Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos.

So now you don’t have to drive all the way to Burger King during the limited release times to get your cheese-covered cheese snack fix. You can just pop a box of Mac n’ Cheetos in any conventional or toaster oven, wait a few minutes, and live your cheesy life in pure bliss.

The snack continues its affordable pricing, too. The Burger King snack retailed for $2.69, and these boxes are available for a cool $4.98.

Sounds like a Frozen Food Hall of Fame candidate to us!

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal.