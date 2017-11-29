Toddler dress with 'sexy' message draws outrage from parents

Parents have been left outraged by a kids’ dress with an “outrageous” sexualized slogan.

The children’s dress from an Australian online store has a black tulle skirt with the message “I’m sexy and I know it” printed on the front. The dress was listed on Australian store OZSALE and can be bought in sizes 3-4 years old. It’s advertised as being “beautifully designed clothing for your little one.”

THIS ONE CARDIGAN HAS A 30,000 PERSON WAIT LIST

The item was spotted by Facebook group Let Clothes Be Clothes, who posted a picture of the dress to their page.

“Sent by a supporter in Australia … Is this THE worst item of clothing on sale to 3-year-olds, in the world? … Very very concerning,” they wrote in the post.

Parents were disgusted by the slogan. “Can’t believe anyone even suggested this, let alone it being approved, made, stocked and (I can only presume) bought by anyone!” said one parent, while another added, “WTAF?????? Who in God’s name thought this was a suitable item for a small child??”

And as another wisely pointed out, “We sexualize little girls and then wonder at the problems women face in terms of image, self-esteem, self-worth, equality in the workplace, victims of misogyny etc etc etc.”

“And I have to blame the parents who actually buy stuff like this or allow their children to wear it.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another simply said: “This is disgusting. I don’t even have words.”

The Sun Online has contacted OZSALE for comment.

This story originally appeared in the Sun.