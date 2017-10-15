Victoria Beckham is one designer not opposed to dressing Melania Trump

Since the inauguration, fashion designers have weighed in on dressing first lady Melania Trump. Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Christian Siriano are just some who have refused to offer fashions to FLOTUS.

Thursday, fashion designer and former Spice Girls front person Victoria Beckham voiced her opinion on the matter.

While at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion, Beckham said, “With regards to the first lady, she did wear something of mine the other day. She bought it from the shop.”

“I just think if any woman chooses to wear me, or invest in me as a designer, that’s incredibly flattering,” Beckham added.

Trump wore the Beckham-designed piece, a slouchy navy blue turtleneck that retails for $1,050, while she was boarding the Marine One for Puerto Rico. The first lady paired the cozy sweater with cropped blue pants and sky high navy stilettos to match.

Victoria Beckham’s designs seem to have a place in the Trump family’s wardrobe. Ivanka Trump has been seen wearing a $35 dress from Beckham’s Target line. And last October, Melania Trump donned another one of Beckham’s fashions – a $1,850 sleeveless fitted dress – to an interview with Anderson Cooper.

Though Beckham didn’t directly dress the controversial first lady, she doesn’t claim to be opposed to the idea.

“I like to make everybody happy, and whoever it is, if they want to wear my clothes and I can make that happen, and the sample is free, then I would jump at the opportunity to do that,” Beckham said.