Nose hair extensions become latest beauty trend

Nose hair extensions could become the latest trend, especially as Halloween creeps around the corner.

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三 A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The unique beauty statement was derived from Gret_Chen_Chen, an Instagram user, who posted a photo of herself wearing eyelash extensions around her nostrils. She called them “nose hair extensions.”

TWITTER USERS ARE SHARING VIRAL ‘WEIGHT LOSS’ TRANSFORMATION PICS AFTER DUMPING THEIR EXES

FOX26 reported she wore the eyelashes as a joke but the photo went viral and the trend caught on. Several beauty bloggers posted photos of themselves wearing the small hairs on their nose. Some people put it on their lips for fun as well.

Taylor R., a beauty blogger, stated the hairs appeared to look like “spiders or cockroaches crawling out of your face.”

GUCCI GOING FUR-FREE IN 2018

"I think it's really fun for people to take a break from the workday and look at something maybe a little inspiring or and just have a break or moment to enjoy that," Laura Levinson, the senior beauty editor at Pop Sugar, told FOX5. "Is it something we're saying is the big new trend for 2017? Probably not."