Model in wheelchair goes viral after ModCloth shares her photo on social media

Fashion retailer ModCloth is being praised for the model they chose to feature in a recent social media post.

On Oct. 1, the brand shared a photo on Instagram of their Hell Bunny Sculpture Garden Gala Midi Dress, but what caught people's attention most was the woman wearing it. Sally Leadbeater of Yorkshire, England rocked the frock from her wheelchair in the image that has since gone viral.

Leadbeater, the fashion and lifestyle blogger behind Wheeling Along 24, wore the dress for a mid-September photoshoot, and caught ModCloth’s eye with her stunning pictures.

According to her blog, Leadbetter was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis at age 17, and began Wheeling Along 24 in response to the internet’s lack of sartorial inspiration for wheelchair users. Today, Leadbetter reviews garments with accessible needs in mind and creates gorgeous photoshoots for her site.

ModCloth's post featuring Leadbetter racked up over 11,000 likes and 150 comments as of Tuesday afternoon, with many leaving messages of praise and support.

“Beautiful dress on a beautiful person!” one user wrote. “Take notes, every other fashion retailer,” added another.

While she's thankful for the kind words, Leadbetter told Yahoo Lifestyle that the photo is simply the tip of the iceberg for larger issues of representation within the fashion industry as a whole.

“I think the response is indicative of how little representation there is of disabled people in media and how much of a mistake that is,” she said.