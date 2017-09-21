These high-tech jeans are like contouring for your body

The intersection of fashion and technology doesn’t often make headlines, but when it does, it might be a game-changer. But unlike calorie-counting watches and fitness-tracking workout apparel, one new collection is boldly taking tech-savvy fashion into unchartered territory: street style.

At London Fashion Week, Lee Jeans officially launched the “Body Optix” collection, a line of 16 denim items designed with laser technology to enhance the body with age-old optical illusions and lighting principles, Forbes reports.

“This collaboration between designers and scientists, you see this all the time at Apple, you see it at Tesla, but you don’t see it in our industry, and I think it’s really the future; it’s very exciting,” said Steve Zades, VP of transformational innovation at VF Corporation's Cognitive and Design Lab.

VF's vision scientists partnered with Lee denim designers to craft the pants, then used lasers from Jeanologia, a Spanish laser company specializing in textiles, to make them a reality.

Using the high-tech lasers to highlight the denim to ideally flatter the frame, Body Optix also capitalizes on basic design elements, like curve-cut pockets, to slim and shape the wearer. This “total anatomy shading” approach takes the same rules of contouring that are currently popular in the beauty world, and practicing them in fashion, Zades said.

“Once the consumer sees the benefit of these optical designs — they are going to want to see it delivered in lots of ways,” he added, noting that in this Instagram-obsessed era, these fashion forward looks are going to be more desirable than ever.

Initially launched in Asia, Lee’s Body Optix styles will be available in Europe in March 2018, before a wider expansion the following fall, Forbes said.

Ultimately, if this denim can truly deliver, perhaps all of our thinning photo apps will become a thing of the past.