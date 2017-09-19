Trainer shows off ‘butt dimples’ in untouched magazine photoshoot

It takes one kind of bravery to post a selfie sans makeup on social media, but whole different kind of chutzpah to go au natural for a nationally syndicated print magazine.

On Sept. 18, Australian personal trainer Madalin Giorgetta announced on Instagram that she'll be appearing in the latest “Body Issue” of Women's Health & Fitness — and intentionally flaunting her so-called “butt dimples."

In the post, which has since gone viral, the health and fitness blogger wrote that when she initially posed for and saw the photo months ago, she initially though the image was "gross." Intending to delete it, she soon forgot about the picture.

Months later, when the magazine asked her to submit pictures to accompany her upcoming Body Issue interview, she stumbled upon the bikini picture, and experienced a radically positive "what the hell" moment.

"I hesitated to send this picture as I didn't know how I'd feel about this being on every newsstand in Australia,” Giorgetta said, before deciding to email it through.

The editors notified her that that particular shot made the cut, and Giorgetta reported she’s satisfied with her decision.

"Now that I see it in print, I'm extremely proud and so happy I made the decision to publish a photo of myself that shows me for me,” she wrote. “No editing, no booty pose, just me, a giant coconut and my goofy grin."

Supportive comments flooded in, and the post has won over 20,000 likes in 24 hours.

“Thank you for posting this. I've spent most of my life hiding and feeling inferior because no one had cellulite, not even plus size models! I am ok just the way I am right now,” one user said.

