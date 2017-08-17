Texas woman plans to live stream her breast augmentation on Instagram Friday

Ashley Devonna, a beauty and lifestyle video blogger, has decided to get breast augmentation surgery this Friday, and is inviting her thousands of Instagram followers along.

The Texas-based vlogger has announced she will be live streaming the procedure with the consent of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Farah Khan.

“I’m going to get a breast augmentation but not just that, we’re going to stream it live on Dr. Khan’s Instagram page,” Devonna told her social media followers.

Dr. Khan, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Dallas agreed to live stream Devonna’s breast implants, telling Pix 11 that she understands it isn’t “necessarily for everyone,” but that this is right for her patient.

“It’s a new experience,” Dr. Khan said in the interview. “If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an operating room this is kind of your opportunity.”

Of the experience, Devonna feels her YouTube and Instagram fans – of which she has a combined more than 284,000 followers – deserve to see the process of her 24-hour recovery breast augmentation surgery.

“You get to see the real side of people,” Devonna says of social media. “I’m very open with my audience.”

“Nowadays we live our lives on social media,” said Dr. Khan, “and I think especially the younger generation, that’s how they communicate and they want to be open with their friends, their family, their followers.”

For those who are curious about how the procedure works – or just curious about how to live stream a surgery – the feed will go live on Instagram at 8:30 a.m. Friday.