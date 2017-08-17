Fitness blogger's powerful photos prove people don't look perfect all the time

It’s hard not to compare yourself to all the perfect bodies you see on Instagram. What might seem like harmless fitspo at first can often give you unrealistic expectations for your body, which is why one fitness blogger is hoping to change that perception by shedding light on the images you see on social media.

Lauren Tickner shared a compelling side-by-side photo comparison on her profile, showing the vast difference posing and posture make on the way you look.

In the image on the left, Tickner is slouching forward, stomach pooched out, with the caption “Her tummy’s fat.” The middle image shows Tickner leaning forward with her stomach sucked in and booty popped along with the caption, “Flat stomach and nice bum.” In the image on the right, Tickner has her booty tucked in, which she captioned “She has no butt.”

Tickner notes only about 30 seconds elapsed between each image was taken. Her point? “POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life!”

She goes on to explain, “I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger… Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently!”

Tickner admits even she is guilty of getting down on herself occasionally when she sees “perfect” images of other people’s bodies. “I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that…" BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10,000 others and chose that ONE photo.”

The fitness blogger emphasizes she thinks these photos are “so important” and she wants to prove a point that not everyone looks perfect all the time, despite how they might appear on social media.