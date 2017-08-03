Playboy model Lindsey Pelas says her 30HH breasts cause pain, back problems

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas says her natural 30HH boobs are more of a curse than a blessing.

The 26-year-old claims her huge breasts weigh a staggering 11 pounds and are causing her severe back pain.

Lindsey, from Louisiana, revealed that she has to “smile through the pain” when sharing sexy photographs with her 6.7 million Instagram fans.

On Saturday, Lindsey shared a picture of herself in grey leggings and a crop top to promote some vitamin supplements.

She opened up on her body struggles, revealing: “Doing my best sweet and innocent face when I'm in pain. Haha.

"It's crazy how being busty can make people see your personality so differently.

“Speaking of busty, also crazy how bad my back hurts right now.

"Working out with roughly 11 pounds on my chest (yea I got bored one day) is really trying on my back."

The glamour muse said regular massages and stretching helps to ease her ailments.

“I have trouble keeping my body squared when stretching and I find I pull from my back (like many) when I need help pushing a weight,” she said.

“Stretching, massages and a nice new bed are helping to keep me pain-free.”

Lindsey's post was liked by more than 94,000 fans, with many offering kind words of support.

“I can’t begin to imagine what it must be like for you, stay strong,” wrote one fan.

Another commented: “Breast reduction surgery. I still think you’re beautiful.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.