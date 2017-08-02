6 celebrities who've spoken out about why they got breast reduction surgery

Amber Rose says her boobs have gotten “stupid heavy”—and she wants to do something about it.

In a new Instagram post showing her body in a low-cut tank top, Amber said she’s thinking about getting a breast reduction. “My back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she wrote in the caption. “I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast-reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples.” She also urged women to tell her about their experiences.

Breast-reduction surgery is done by removing skin and breast tissue, and a breast lift is part of the procedure, says Matthew Schulman, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. “This means that the new smaller breast will be lifted to a more youthful position and the areolas will be made smaller and positioned higher on the breast mound,” he says. Amber is right—there are scars associated with getting a breast reduction, but the amount of scarring depends on how much breast volume needs to be removed, Schulman says. “Surprisingly, the discomfort level after the surgery is low,” he says. “Most of my patients do not report any significant pain.”

Women typically undergo breast-reduction surgery because they suffer from back, shoulder, and neck pain, as well as frequent rashes in the folds of their breasts, Schulman says. And most are thrilled with the results. “Breast reduction surgery has one of the highest satisfaction rates among all plastic surgery procedures because of the immediate improvement in lifestyle,” he says. “Women are able to be more active, live pain free, and have an improved quality of life.”

Amber isn’t the first celebrity to open up about this topic. Here are a few others who have discussed it:

Ariel Winter

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Ariel has been incredibly candid about her surgery, which she had done in 2015, taking her from a size 32F cup to a 34D. “Being a 5-foot-tall girl and having extremely large breasts is really ostracizing and excruciatingly painful,” she told People in 2016. “But I didn’t really express how I felt about that.” She says it was the pain that ultimately made her decide to go under the knife. “It was an instant weight lifted off my chest—both literally and figuratively,” she says of the surgery. “There’s a confidence you find when you finally feel right in your body.”

Dina Manzo

A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:15pm PST

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Life & Style that she had her breasts reduced after she felt self-conscious and suffered back pain from implants that were too big. “I was uncomfortable and felt like I was carrying a child around with me all the time,” she said. “Plus, you don't realize it until you have big boobs, but they're a pain when it comes to dressing.”

Queen Latifah

A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah) on Jun 26, 2016 at 7:29am PDT

The actress had breast reduction surgery in 2003 to help get rid of shoulder and back pain. “I didn’t want to get it. But I had lost 25 pounds and my breasts didn’t go anywhere! I was still carrying that load. I didn’t quite want them to be this small,” she told People. She says she went from an E or F cup to a DD, although she wanted to be a DDD. “They took one D too many! So that was hard to deal with. And there’s scarring and stitches. It was painful. I missed my old look,” she said.

Kris Jenner

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Kris is pretty open about the work she’s had done, and that includes her breast reduction. She told Hollywood Life in 2016 that she had her implants taken out and replaced with smaller tatas because she felt they were “too big and matronly.”

Janeane Garofalo

A post shared by Rusted Wave (@rustedwave) on Oct 28, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

The comedian told Inked magazine that she had the surgery done before she became famous. “I had boobs like Dolly Parton,” she said. “I did nothing but try to hide them my whole life and as soon as I was in college I was like, ‘These have got to go.’”

Patti Stanger

A post shared by Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) on May 18, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

The Millionaire Matchmaker star told Life & Style that her breast reduction gave her more confidence, and she had another one years later. “I felt...young again!” she said.

