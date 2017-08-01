This entire family is wearing helmets in support of baby with flat head syndrome

A photo of a Texas family has gone viral thanks to their matching headgear. After fourth-month-old Jonas Gutierrez developed plagiocephaly, or flat head syndrome, forcing him to wear a helmet, his entire family decided to wear them too to show their support.

The condition—which causes the head to appear misshapen and asymmetrical—is very common, affecting almost half of babies seven to 12 weeks. Though some have more extreme cases that require intervention to help improve the shape of the skull as the baby grows.

That’s the case with baby Jonas, who needs to wear a specialized helmet for the next three to six months to help curve out his flat spot.

Upon learning that little Jonas had to wear a helmet, his older sister didn’t want him to be alone and decided that she and the rest of the family would wear one too.

According to an ABC News interview, mother, Shayna Gutierrez said of her three-year-old daughter: “She’s like, ‘Hey! I have a [bicycle] helmet too, and Daddy has a helmet. So she just got excited and went and dug them all out.”

In a photo posted to Shayna Gutierrez’s Facebook, you can see the three – dad, daughter, and baby Jonas – all seated around a dining table happily sporting their new head gear.