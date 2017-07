This male model is shocking the Internet with his age

The latest object of the Internet's fascination is a fit Singaporean male model. When we put it like that, it's not exactly the most surprising thing in the world to read, is it? However, there's a twist. The man, Chuando Tan, is shocking everyone because of just how young and cut he's looking at his age.

How old would you guess that Tan, who boasts a six-pack and a full, colorful head of hair, is? It's hard to say; in some photos, he doesn't appear to look much older than 25. As it turns out, though, you have to double that number to arrive at the correct answer; that's right, Tan is a 50-year-old man.

A former pop star who now doubles as a photographer to supplement his modeling career, Tan cites regular work-outs, and the "habit of not bathing late at night or early in the morning" as his secrets to keeping his appearance so youthful, per the Daily Mail.

That's likely far from the full story of how exactly Tan is able to maintain his sprightly visage, though. If you're already living the way of Tan, but still feel like you could stand to look younger, try a high-intensity interval training workout. A recent study found that HIIT provides cellular benefits that may reverse aging when you do it at least three times a week.

