This $10,000 bikini is made of actual pizza

Why waste your time shopping for a regular boring bikini when you can get a custom-fitted pizza-kini, instead? That’s right. Pizza lovers will be thrilled to know they can now get a bikini made entirely of actual dough, cheese, sauce, pepperoni and all.

Villa Italian Kitchen is selling the creation for a mere $10,000, as advertised on its Facebook page Wednesday. In honor of National Bikini Day July 5, people will have just one day to purchase a limited quantity of “the world’s most mouthwatering bikini.”

Once you purchase the edible ensemble, the restaurant will set you up with a food stylist to get you fitted for your own suit made from “homemade, hand-braided dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious pepperoni.”

“We want to ensure the Pizza-Kini is perfectly fit to the body it’s on so it stays in place. We use a pizza dough braiding that goes around the bust and waist of the model, baked in to the pizza slices, holding the suit together,” a representative for the restaurant told Huffington Post.

When questioned about the price on Facebook, the restaurant wrote that, while they understand it’s expensive, the price is justified because of the time and involvement required to create the “most delicious swimwear on Earth.” This includes the “meticulous attention to detail” necessary to make (bake?) the suit after a consultation and personal fitting with the food stylist.

Convinced you need to get your hands, or mouth, on a pizza-kini? Just message Villa Italian Kitchen on Facebook.