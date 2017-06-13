This hairy swimsuit is the perfect solution to your beach body woes

While pool parties and trips to the beach are an essential part of summer, trying to find the perfect swimsuit can often be a nightmare.

But rather than fretting over what two-piece to buy or worrying about your “bikini body,” you can just get one of these hilarious chest hair one-pieces, instead.

On sale for $44.95, the Beloved Shirts Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit features an incredibly realistic screen-print of a man’s hairy chest. It comes in three skin tones and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

Understandably, the Internet is rather confused and horrified by this “look,” which some are calling the “hairy dad bod of your dreams.”

If you’re dying to get your hands on one, Beloved is running a contest on its Instagram giving them away in the size and color of your choosing.