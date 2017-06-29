Kendall and Kylie Jenner remove vintage t-shirt line from website after social media backlash

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new vintage t-shirt collection, which was released yesterday, has since been pulled from their website amid social media backlash over the shirt’s designs.

The Kendall + Kylie One of One tops, which retailed for $125, feature images of rappers including Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., and album artwork from Pink Floyd, Metallica and more. On top of the artist’s images, the shirts were superimposed with pictures of the Jenners’ faces, their Instagram posts, and the brand’s “KK” logo.

When the shirts were announced, they immediately stirred up controversy. People expressed criticism of the Jenner's latest fashion launch on Twitter and Instagram, complaining about a number of issues, primarily the shirts’ high price point, their faux vintage styling and the use of musicians' artwork.

As of Thursday afternoon, all evidence of the t-shirts had been removed from the brand's Twitter and Instagram pages, though other users still have posts about the collection. The collection has also been pulled from the Kendall + Kylie website. Representatives for the Jenners did not immediately respond to request for comment.

All three of the t-shirt styles — the One of One Kendall Selfie Rock Tee, the One of One Kylie Instagram Rock Tee and the One of One KK Rock Logo Tee — were listed as "Low Stock" on their website Thursday morning.

This isn't the first time that one of the Jenners has received backlash for their clothing line.

Last month, Kylie was accused of copying the designs for her camo bikini line from PluggedNYC. The brand's founder and creative director, Tizita Balemly, took to social media to express her complaints over the situation, claiming she’d previously sent Kylie clothes from her line to wear in a photo shoot, according to Refinery29.