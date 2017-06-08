'Healing stickers': Do they really work?

Hey, Goop: we’ve found your next best-seller.

Meet Body Vibes, a new California company that sells stickers meant to heal your sick, stressed-out body — and at $60 a 10-pack, they’d better.

A post shared by Body Vibes (@mybodyvibes) on May 16, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

According to the company’s Web site, the stickers alter the body’s frequency levels to give your mind and body a boost.

How, exactly, they accomplish this is a little harder to parse. The site says that the decals “emit a bio-frequency that resonates with the body’s natural energy field . . . to optimize brain and body function.”

The stickers’ healing possibilities are seemingly endless: stress reduction, better sleep, pain relief, a better complexion (or, as Body Vibes puts it, “unicorn skin”).

A post shared by Body Vibes (@mybodyvibes) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

They also, apparently, render salads all but moot. In an interview posted on the company’s site, Body Vibes co-founder Richard Eaton says that the stickers’ technology mimics the free-radical-fighting benefits that come from consuming antioxidants the natural way: via fruits and vegetables.

More importantly, the stickers are Instagram friendly! Each is illustrated with its purported benefit: there’s a quarter moon for beauty sleep, a prayer-hands emoji for pain relief, an Illuminati eye for mental focus, and, interestingly, a calavera, or traditional Mexican skull, for hangover recovery.

Naturally, influencers are eating them up. In a recent Instagram video, reality star and hummingbird activist Spencer Pratt wore several at once. (On Body Vibes’ re-gram of his story, they praised the star — sort of.)

The company regularly shares pictures of photogenic #vibetribe members — including model Caroline Vreeland and DJ Mia Moretti — decked out in stickers.

It’s almost enough to distract you from the absurdity of it all.

A post shared by Body Vibes (@mybodyvibes) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Listen, I get it. Given the choice between a doctor’s appointment and a quick, pretty solution, who wouldn’t choose the sticker?

But there’s not much evidence that the stickers pack any benefits beyond aesthetics.

If you want a conversation starter — or to blend in at your kid’s preschool parties — sure, shell out six bucks for a sticker. But for serious stress-fighting powers? Consider something science-backed: therapy, exercise or a diet filled with, yes, fruits and vegetables.

First published on the New York Post