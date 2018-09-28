Freak accident at Jack in the Box drive-thru kills Missouri man, 20

A St. Louis-area man died in a freak accident Wednesday while purchasing food at a Jack in the Box drive-thru window, according to a report.

Charles Wood Jr., 20, of Velda City, pulled up to the drive-thru window at an angle around 10 p.m., so he needed to open the car door and lean out to pick up his order, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

But as he reached for his food, the car accelerated backward and pinned Wood against a tree, the report said.

Wood suffered severe injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.