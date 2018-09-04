North Carolina Chick-fil-A workers, diners pray for staffer battling cancer in viral video

A powerful moment of prayer at one North Carolina Chick-fil-A has gone viral, as staffers and diners united to wish a beloved employee well as she underwent surgery for breast cancer.

On August 31, at the chicken-centric chain’s location in Belmont, workers and patrons came together to pray for Ms. Trish, a team member who works in the dining room, Fox 46 reports.

Around her surgery time, the manager called everyone together – both behind and in front of the counter – in an emotional appeal that has since been viewed over 694,000 times on Facebook.

“So if you all know her from our dining room, today is a rough day for us. We’re hoping that things will go well. If you'll bow your heads – and I’m not great at this, but I’m going to do my best,” the unnamed manager begins.

“Dear Lord, please protect Ms. Trish as she begins her surgery today. Please give the surgeon a steady hand as they perform the needed surgery on her,” he continues. “Please keep everyone in the surgery room at their best with sharp minds and clear heads as they work on her.”

"We need [Ms. Trish] back here, she is our light. She is a pillar in the community for us,” the manager says. “Everybody here loves her so much. Please, please just protect her and get her back here to brighten our days. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.”

In the days since, the sincere scene has struck a heartstring with many online, who have voiced their support for both the action of the prayer and Ms. Trish’s speedy recovery.

“Very sweet and kind. Prayers that all goes well with surgery and fast healing,” one supporter wrote on Facebook.

“I love it. Thank You Lord and thank you Chick-fil-A,” another agreed.

Thankfully, Fox 46 reports that Ms. Trish's surgery “went well” and that she is currently recovering.

Moving forward, her fellow Chick-fil-A teammates say they “cannot wait to have her back.”