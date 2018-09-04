Arby's apologizes for sign defaced with racist and misogynistic slurs

Arby’s has issued an apology after the marquee at one of their Minnesota stores was vandalized to include racist and misogynistic slurs.

The message at the Brooklyn Center location, which was spotted on Saturday morning by local radio host Larry McKenzie, read, “Now hiring n-----s and whores.”

The image was shared across social media with consumers demanding a response from the fast food chain.

Arby’s responded with a statement on Twitter explaining the sign had been “compromised” overnight and then apologized to all who saw it.

“Overnight, our reader board was compromised & someone put up a message that was extremely offensive. The message has since been taken down. We’re cooperating with local law enforcement officials & will take appropriate action against those involved,” the tweet said.

“We apologize to everyone exposed to that message,” the company wrote.

Police officers noticed the sign at 7 am Saturday and removed it. According to KFGO, officers said the sign was low enough to the ground that anyone could reach it.

The department is currently investigating who put up the offensive message.

Arby’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for an update.