Moo-ve over Chick-fil-A: Bojangles' offering coupon-filled calendar following 'retirement' of Cow Calendar

Moo-ve over Chick-fil-A.

Following news that Chick-fil-A will be putting its beloved Cow Calendars out to pasture, fried chicken joint Bojangles' announced plans to offer their own coupon-packed calendars to customers next year.

Chick-fil-A recently announced the “retirement” of its beloved Cow Calendars, leaving many loyal customers heartbroken. The calendars were packed with coupons for free meals and featured Chick-fil-A’s quirky cow mascots getting into some zany antics every month.

But Bojangles’, a southern chicken and biscuits fast food chain, is coming to the rescue, offering its own free printable calendars.

“Every month beautiful pictures of barnyard animals on a print-out calendar and a Bojangles’ coupon will be sent directly to your inbox,” the online sign-up form promises.

It's unclear if Bojangles' had planned to roll out the calendars prior to Chick-fil-A's announcement, or if the chain is simply milking the news — and the fallout over Chick-fil-A butchering its beloved calendars — for all that it's worth.

A sneak peak of January’s calendar shows a band of cattle congregating by a fence, but Bojangles’ says the calendars will be “more than just bovines!”

“Every month you’ll receive a beautiful picture of a barnyard animal. And not just one kind,” reads a message on Bojangles’ website.

Customers who wish to sign up for Bojangles' calendars will need to provide a zip code and email address, where a new page can be sent each month.

Bojangles' is available on the East Coast, with the majority of its restaurants located in the Carolinas.