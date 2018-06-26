Burger King-loving couple celebrate anniversary at fast food chain for 50th year

On their 50th wedding anniversary, a New Jersey couple decided to celebrate like they do every other year – at Burger King.

The longstanding tradition for Lloyd and Sandy Howard, who were married in 1968, all started when the couple were crunched on time and needed to find a quick bite to eat before heading to a show for their very first anniversary, PIX 11 reported.

Fast-forward 50 years, and the Howards were back at the local fast food joint on Friday, just as they are every year.

"I forget where we were going, but it was around lunchtime, and we realized that it just happened to be our anniversary. We just figured maybe for good luck that we’d just keep going back on our anniversary," Lloyd told Today.

But this time, the couple was surrounded by family members who had come to join in on the special occasion as they enjoyed their “golden anniversary.”

"They were all there, and they'd never met us at Burger King before — it was a total surprise," Sandi told Today. "We were just floored. The most important thing was to be with them."

The couple, who have two children together and six grandkids, also used the milestone as an opportunity to share some keys to a lasting marriage. "Try to keep up communication," Sandi said.

And who knows, maybe a burger and fries is all it takes.