Twin Peaks waitress arrested for skimming customers' credit cards

An Oklahoma waitress has been arrested for skimming patrons’ credit cards at a Twin Peaks restaurant — and it happened during her first day back on the job after an extended hiatus.

Rachael Tyler was arrested on June 7 for computer crimes, as well as several outstanding city, warrants after a manager spotted her scanning customer’s credit cards with a skimmer at the lodge-style breastaurant’s Oklahoma City location on 6500 SW 3rd St., Fox 25 reports.

The 34-year-old had previously worked at the sports bar within the last year, quit, and been re-hired last week, the manager told police, according to NewsOk. It remains unclear at this time if she was skimming credit cards during her original period of employment.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN MOURNERS FLOCKING TO NYC’S LES HALLES TO PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE CHEF

Around 10 p.m. on the evening of June 7, Oklahoma City police arrived at the restaurant after a female manager spotted Tyler swiping "four or five cards" on surveillance video.

“Her first day on the job and [she] had been taking credit cards, and appeared to be swiping them on something maybe in the pocket of her pants.” Officer Megan Morgan told News 9.

Tyler’s skimming device was designed to connect to a computer via USB port, according to Fox 25. Authorities have not yet determined the names of the customers whose information Tyler attempted to steal.

“Clearly, she uses people’s credit cards constantly to ring in payments. And it’s a good thing the manager caught this before she could do more damage,” Morgan added.

WENDY'S, DENNY'S AND MORE TROLLING IHOP OVER BURGER ANNOUNCEMENT

Authorities also learned that Tyler had outstanding Oklahoma City traffic warrants and was wanted in Tulsa County for white collar crimes and burglary.

“It’s possible they are related to similar incidents,” Morgan said.

Morgan further advised customers who frequent the Twin Peaks location at which Tyler was formerly employed to watch credit card statements for any unusual activity, and inform authorities if such is found.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Tyler was booked into Oklahoma County jail on June 8. As of June 11, she remained there on a $2,000 bond, according to NewsOk.