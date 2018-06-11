Wendy's, Denny's and more trolling IHOP over burger announcement

Customers aren’t the only ones making light of IHOP’s new “Ultimate Steakburger” announcement — a good chunk of the fast-food industry is having fun at their expense, as well.

Following news of the restaurant’s much-ballyhooed-albeit-temporary name change to IHOb on Monday morning, restaurant chains including Wendy’s, White Castle and Whataburger (among others) have been mercilessly trolling the flapjack franchise on their Twitter accounts.

FLAPJACK LOVERS OUTRAGED OVER IHOP'S 'IHOB' ANNOUNCEMENT: 'INCREDIBLY STUPID'

“Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?” asked Wendy’s on Twitter, likening IHOP’s move to that of a finicky child. “Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”

White Castle and Whataburger also got in on the fun, with White Castle joking that it would be changing its name to “Pancake Castle,” and Whataburger — which serves pancakes in the morning — confirming that it would not be changing its name to “Whatapancake.”

Steak n’ Shake, which has been offering its signature Steakburgers since 1934, tweeted directly at IHOP (or IHOb, as they’ve rebranded their Twitter handle), saying, “A replica by definition cannot be as good as the original.”

SEE THEM: A LOOK AT IHOP'S NEW STEAKBURGER OFFERINGS

Other breakfast joints, too, tweeted out thinly veiled critiques of IHOP in the wake of the restaurant’s news. Bob Evans, a more direct competitor of IHOP’s in terms of breakfast fare, simply wrote that Bob Evans was still the same place “no matter how you flip it.” And Denny’s joked that it was taking a backseat to all of this drama, saying that one day, the world would refer to this backlash as the “Great Burger Wars.”

The snarky critiques weren’t only limited to restaurant chains, either. Both MoonPie and Pop-Tarts chimed in to confirm they were not changing their brand names, with MoonPie writing that they’ve “worked really hard for like 100 years” to get people to remember it, and Pop-Tarts adding that the company is not “having an identity crisis” like IHOP.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

News of the IHOP's name change was originally announced June 4, though the company did not reveal the what the "b" would stand for until Monday morning.