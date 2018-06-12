Bill Murray is opening a food truck park in South Carolina

Actor Bill Murray and his business partners are set to open a food truck park in Charleston, South Carolina, this summer. The comedic legend, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck are revamping an old office space into what will be a monstrous bar with a private room overlooking a large outdoor seating space with palm trees and live music, The Post and Courier reports.

The project was reportedly called “Food Truck-O-Rama” when plans were first announced three years ago, but the trio has since settled on The Container Bar. To the left of the building will be parking spaces and electric hookups for food trucks, which the city prohibits from parking on public streets.

This isn’t Murray’s first restaurant rodeo. Five years ago, the 67-year-old and his partners opened Rutledge Cab Company in an abandoned gas station adjacent to their current project. Murray and his five brothers also own two Caddyshack outposts in Florida and Illinois inspired by the 1980 golf comedy classic.

According to Page Six, construction on The Container Bar is expected to finish in August. Menus, cuisines, and food truck companies have not yet been disclosed. To find the best mobile grub in your city, check out the 101 best food trucks in America.