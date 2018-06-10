Detective's gun found after he left it in Burger King bathroom, suspect arrested

A stolen service revolver has been found after a Florida sheriff's detective accidentally left it in a Burger King bathroom.

A Pasco County detective left the service revolver in a restroom at a New Port Richey, Fla., Burger King at 11:30 am Friday, officials said.

MAN ARRESTED FOR TRIMMING TREES AT BURGER KING, SAID THEY WERE BLOCKING HIS VIEW

When the plainclothes detective realized he had left it and returned for the gun, it had been stolen.

Several hours later, Pasco investigators released surveillance footage of the man they believed responsible for the theft, ABC Action News reported.

The man, identified as David Scott Haney, 49, was discovered and on Saturday was charged with taking a .40-caliber service revolver issued to a Pasco County sheriff’s detective.

Haney, who officers have described as being homeless, is being held on $5,000 bond.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Pasco K9 Deputy Patrick Bingham and his canine partner Benco located the gun in a wooded area, the news site reported.

The detective’s name has not been released, and it is unclear whether or not he will face disciplinary action.