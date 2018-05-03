Man arrested for trimming trees at Burger King, said they were blocking his view

An elderly man in Troy, N.Y., has been charged with criminal mischief after he was caught pruning the trees at his local Burger King.

Henry Crobok, 79, was reportedly caught in the act on Sunday by a Burger King employee, who came out of the store to find out why Crobok was trimming tree branches.

Crobok tod him the branches “were blocking his view of deer located in the field behind the Burger King," according to the Times Union.

Crobok fled before police arrived, though he was found sitting in a parked car at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts shortly thereafter. Police subsequently ticketed Crobok before he was released.

It is unclear if Crobok lived near the Burger King in question.

The Times Union adds that Sunday’s incident wouldn’t be the first time Crobok was charged with criminal mischief.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to a menacing charge after reportedly pouring maple syrup in his neighbors’ gas tanks, and in 2011 he was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly ramming his car into a stranger’s Hyundai Accent at a gas station.